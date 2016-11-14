 

NCEA results awaiting thousands of Kiwi high school students

The anxious wait for exam results is finally over for thousands of New Zealand high school students.

Eight subjects are due to be assessed today, and the NZQA is advising students to get in touch with their school to see if the tests are going ahead.

Source: 1 NEWS

Nearly 160,000 students will log on to find out their NCEA results after they went online this morning.

For some it has been a more anxious wait than others after their exam schedules were shaken up by the Kaikoura earthquake, which struck just hours before the first NCEA exam in November.

Those students will have the opportunity to apply for a derived grade.

Some students faced added stress after mistakes were discovered on exam papers.

Students unhappy with their results are able to request a review of their results or seek re-marking.

Scholarship exam results are expected to be released next month.


