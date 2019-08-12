TODAY |

NBR Rich List sees toy tycoons hit spot number five, grow wealth by $2 billion

The 2019 National Business Review (NBR) Rich List is out and the family behind Zuru Toys have climbed the ladder by $2 billion dollars in one year, making it to spot number five.

The top four spots remain unchanged with Graeme Hart becoming the first Kiwi to hit the $10 billion dollar mark, according to the National Business Review.

The Mowbray family has climbed the ladder by $2 billion dollars in one year to spot number five.

The siblings behind Zuru Toys are now believed to be worth an eye-watering $3 billion dollars.

Founded in 2004, Zuru has grown into one of the world’s top 10 toy companies.

Zuru products are sold in more than 120 countries.

The Mowbrays are followed by Peter Thiel, worth $3.7 billion, the Todd family, $3.5 billion and and Richard Chandler, $2 billion.

The NBR rich list is up $ 7 billion from last year, New Zealand rich listers collectively pooling a cool $80 billion worth of wealth.

A relative wild card to the billionaire list, property investor Sir Bob Jones is the country’s newest, his worth approximated to be about $1 billion.

