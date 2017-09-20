 

Navy ship to be sent to Marsden Point to help with jet fuel leak problem

The government says it will send the HMNZS Endeavour to Marsden Point tomorrow to help with logistics in solving the jet fuel leak problem.

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

A fuel pipeline between Refining NZ's Marsden Point plant and Auckland Airport ruptured last week, spilling about 80,000 litres of jet fuel onto a farm in Ruakaka before it was shut off.

Fuel Industry spokesman Andrew McNaught updates Breakfast on the effort to get fuel to Auckland.
1 News Reporter Emily van Velthooven updates Breakfast from Auckland Airport with details of how passengers are being affected by the fuel shortage.
Auckland Airport and some petrol stations have since suffered from fuel shortages, with thousands of airline passengers affected by reduced schedules and cancellations.

Reports indicate the leak was likely caused by someone using an excavator on farmland to dig for valuable ancient swamp kauri wood, and accidentally scraping the corrosion-resistant lining off the pipeline, eventually leading to it rusting and failing.

Minister of Energy and Resources Judith Collins said in a release today and industry-government group has today been set up to oversee the restoration of the fuel pipe, which began operation in 1985.

The group contains representatives from ExxonMobil, Z Energy, BP, Air New Zealand, KiwiRail, Auckland Council, Auckland Airport, Auckland Transport, New Zealand Defence Force, Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management and the Ministry of Transport.

"The Group is working full time until issues are resolved, to streamline information flows and ensure logistics are effectively managed," Ms Collins said in the release.

Ms Collins said in the release the NZDF would be able to contribute in terms of trucks and drivers.

"It is part of the government's wider response to support industry efforts to address the disruption."

Ms Collins said it as being made easier to get overweight permits for fuel trucks in order to improve supply by road.

The NZDF was asked by the industry-government group to send the Endeavour, which will set sail tomorrow morning at 11am.

