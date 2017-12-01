 

Navy perform two mighty haka as HMNZ Endeavour berths in Devonport for the final time

One of the Navy's biggest ships is being decommissioned after 30 years of service.
1
Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan. New Zealand Black Caps v Pakistan. Day 2, 2nd test match. Saturday 26 November 2016. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Wagner ends gutsy opening stand as NZ bowl first against Windies

01:02
2
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

02:37
3
Bugman Ruud Kleinpaste has advice for dealing with the little critters.

Summer comes with an army of bugs and critters – so how can you deal with them?

02:15
4
There have been hints the Foreign Minister may be asked to head to North Korea, while Myanmar could also be a focus.

Opinion: Ardern learning that you get what you get with Winston Peters

01:02
5
Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord's coffin carried from marae

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

00:20
A group of men attacked the owner of the Opaheke Superette on Monday before taking tobacco.

CCTV: Confronting footage shows men storming South Auckland dairy, attacking hard-working family

Nanu Patel was punched in the head, as was his wife and daughter.

03:28
Former National Party leader Don Brash says a decision may have been made not to prosecute the engineers of the collapsed building - but they were punished, in a way.

CTV engineers 'already convicted in a sense', Don Brash says, after police decide not to press charges

They will have to live with the consequences for the rest of their lives, he said.


00:39
The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."

Video: Air NZ's brilliant new 'Mirry Christmus' message pokes fun at Kiwi accent

04:13
Chris Brandolino says increased tropical winds will bring higher temperatures – and also more rain for some places.

Good news! NIWA says summer temperatures set to soar above average

Unfortunately, there could also be higher rainfall in some areas.



 
