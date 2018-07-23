 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

New Zealand


Navy divers arrive in Wanaka to help locate body of missing helicopter pilot

share

John McKenzie 

1 NEWS Reporter

Police say they’ve now found what looks like wreckage.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

John McKenzie

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:48
3
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Back to Black! All Blacks Sevens overcome England in final to claim World Cup glory, ensuring double success after women claim title

4
The popular fruit is being stolen from orchards and sold on Facebook and to businesses.

'Bloody mongrels' - Around $100k worth of avocados stolen from Far North farm

5

Polluted waterways in Horowhenua lead to plea for independent commissioner

Wally Haumaha appointed Deputy Commissioner

Person heading inquiry into Deputy Police Commissioner Willy Haumaha's appointment named

In appointing Dr Pauline Kingi today Winston Peters says he wouldn't rule out answering questions in the inquiry if he's called to do so.

01:31
Fourteen others were injured in the incident in which the gunman also died.

Gunman and young woman dead, 13 others injured in Toronto shooting

A young girl is in hospital in a critical state as well other 13 other victims.

The Warehouse to lose up to 140 full time roles in restructure

"The new leadership structure will deliver a number of benefits to team members and therefore customers."

00:45
The scale of the impact is clear to see as the vehicle is removed from the scene in Pakuranga.

Pair who died after car hit building in Auckland's Pakuranga on Friday were male, 17, girl, 13

Police have also confirmed that the vehicle involved in the crash was subsequently reported as being stolen.

The front of an ambulance vehicle.

Student dies at school near Gisborne

Police say they attended Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tokomaru School shortly after 11:30am today.