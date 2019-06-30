Navigating university: Is it harder than school and what if you pick the wrong course?

The first year of university can be daunting, both in terms of a new style of learning as well as just settling in.

So how big is the step-up from school? And what’s a student to do if they don’t like their subjects?

Jessica Fenwick is a first-year engineering student. She says she didn’t expect to be going through so much content in class.

“Like we do a week’s worth of high school learning in one lecture,” she says.

Arsheen Hasolkar, a first-year science student says she’s had to work out a different study routine.

“The kind of study system you had at high school doesn't exactly fit into uni, so you definitely have to change things around,” she says.

Universities say it usually takes about six weeks for new students to settle in - the biggest numbers signing up for degrees in arts, commerce and science.

“It’s often is a shock for students coming from the NCEA relatively structured, scaffolded kind of learning environment,” says Gerard Hoffman, Victoria University Student Services Manager.

Sam Snell, AUSA Welfare Vice President says students’ ability to adapt is variable.

“There would certainly be a lot of flailing around, it is a very steep learning curve, one in which students either do adapt quickly or slightly overtime - or they don’t,” Mr Snell says.

On average 15 per cent of students drop out, but on-campus support is available, offering help with issues ranging from study to well-being.

“We've also got the part one assistance centre which you can go to and there's older students who've already done your papers and they help you out. You can ask questions and they take you through things,” student Jessica Fenwick says.

Others need help when they realise they've signed up for the wrong course.

“A significant group actually find out quite early on this degree or these papers are not sort of lighting their fires so to speak," says Mr Hoffman says.

Student services say course changes can take time but flexibility in the system allows for it.

The advice to parents is not to panic - it all works out in the end and your children are more likely to keep studying if they like what they're learning.

Mei Chew, a first-year health sciences student agrees.

“You shouldn't place all your eggs in one basket in high school. A school counsellor or career's advisor doesn't necessarily advertise to everyone the variety of options that's out there,” she says.