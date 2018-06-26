 

'A natural leader and a loyal friend' - Salvation Army pays tribute to 17-year-old schoolboy who died after ute rolled on Auckland beach

Source:

1 NEWS

The 17-year-old boy who died in a car crash on a beach on Auckland's North Shore over the weekend was "a natural leader and a loyal friend" according to a tribute from the Salvation Army's Albany branch.

Robbie Cederwall, 17, is being mourned by his friends and family after he died this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

Robbie Cederwall was one of seven young people injured on Saturday, June 23, after a ute doing donuts on Rothesay Bay foreshore rolled.

Six other people suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

Today Robbie's father, Tony Cederwall, released a statement saying his son died in the early hours of this morning.

A tribute from Salvation Army Captain's Shane and Sarah Healey, speaks of the tragic loss of the young teenager.

"Robbie Cederwall was a member of The Salvation Army Albany Bays youth group for a number of years and a staff member at our Rosedale Road Family Store.

"He was a natural leader and a loyal friend and brother, who brightened any situation with his wit and smile.

"This loss has been felt deeply by the staff team, youth and wider church community who continue to support and assist the family through this time of great sorrow," part of the tribute reads.

Police said passengers were inside the Toyota Hilux and on the tray when the accident happened just after midnight on Saturday.

Waitemata East Area Commander Inspector Sundip Patel said alcohol was a factor.

"I cannot emphasise enough the need to not take risks with lives when driving, and ensure others are not put in danger."

An 18-year-old has been charged with dangerous driving causing injury over the incident and will appear in the North Shore District Court on Thursday.

Ministers from the Salvation Army, where Robbie volunteered, were with the family this morning at Auckland Hospital.

