Nats MP Michael Woodhouse confident he can beat incumbent MP David Clark in Dunedin North

National MP Michael Woodhouse is confident he can beat incumbent David Clark in Dunedin North and claim a seat only won once by his party.

Woodhouse is running against the former health minister and thinks his rival's sacking from the role should hurt his chances of retaining the seat.

“Two ticks blue would be great, but it's the party vote that determines who gets into Government,” Woodhouse said.

Despite his resignation, Clark is still confident.

“There’s never been a better time to be a Labour MP in my experience,” Clark said.

Elsewhere in the south, Labour candidate Ingrid Leary is competing against National’s Liam Kernaghan in Dunedin’s Taieri electorate.

Clare Curran won the seat as a Labour candidate in the last election.

“People want another Clare, I don’t know if I’ll be able to fill those boots in the same way, but I’ll bring my own style to it,” Leary said.

Kernaghan says Labour's candidate was flown in from Waiheke Island and a lot of the voters he's talked to are concerned she's not from their community.