Nats-Greens team-up possible in future says new National leader Simon Bridges

National's new leader says it's possible his party could work with the Greens in the future.

National's newly elected leader says his party will be an alternative government in waiting.

Source: 1 NEWS

Still in his first week in the top job, Simon Bridges has labelled his win in a caucus ballot last Wednesday as a generational change in National's leadership.

While a strong economy would still be National's main priority, Mr Bridges said he would also increasingly focus on the environment because many New Zealanders felt passionately about it.

This included possibly collaborating with the Green Party, where "on genuine environmental issues, there is a case for Greens and National working together", he told TV3's The Nation on this morning.

"We do have a difficulty at the moment though ... which is it's a Green Party that is red as well, its default position is to go with the Labour Party," he said.

"A true Green Party in the middle that can work with both (sides) ... would achieve a lot more for the environment."

Mr Bridges said it was "self-evident" his predecessors, former Prime Ministers John Key and Bill English, had developed a successful economic formula generating years of growth.

"We are third in the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development) I think, in terms of GDP growth, we created over 10,000 jobs every month," he said.

"(But) that doesn't mean we are not going to have fresh ideas on the economy.

"Of course we are, because we know that to win in 2020 we need to have the most exciting plan for New Zealand."

