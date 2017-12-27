Nationwide transport company introduces new solution to Queenstown's traffic boom

A nationwide transport company has started a ride-sharing business in Queenstown to help with the town's booming visitor numbers.

Queenstown has 15,000 residents but welcomes many hundreds of thousands of visitors each year that has resulted in traffic woes.

The council recently took action by introducing a $2 bus service to help fix the lack of affordable public transport, as well as adding four new routes.

However, Go Bus has just started a business called Savy which provides a ride at a cost of $5 to anywhere in their coverage area.

Much like Uber, Savy uses an app to pick up and drop off passengers which is already popular with locals.