 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Nationwide transport company introduces new solution to Queenstown's traffic boom

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A nationwide transport company has started a ride-sharing business in Queenstown to help with the town's booming visitor numbers. 

Queenstown has more visitors per resident than any other centre.
Source: 1 NEWS

Queenstown has 15,000 residents but welcomes many hundreds of thousands of visitors each year that has resulted in traffic woes. 

The council recently took action by introducing a $2 bus service to help fix the lack of affordable public transport, as well as adding four new routes. 

However, Go Bus has just started a business called Savy which provides a ride at a cost of $5 to anywhere in their coverage area. 

Much like Uber, Savy uses an app to pick up and drop off passengers which is already popular with locals. 

The council is also developing a long term transport plan that could include more walking and bike trials and even another gondola. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Thick fog covered the Harbour Bridge as weather conditions caused dozens of flights to be delayed or cancelled to and from Auckland Airport.

Auckland's Harbour Bridge reopened after incident causes traffic standstill


01:29
2
Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry at the traditional church service on Christmas Day.

Single mum who took perfect royal photo using money for daughter's education


02:14
3
Her netball career spanned 11 years and now her teammates are coming out to remember her and share stories.

Gone but not forgotten - the New Zealanders we lost in 2017

00:46
4
It comes after most nations voted against the US after it announced Jerusalem was the capital of Israel.

US slashes millions from UN budget in protest

00:48
5
It is alleged he left the scene without checking for injuries.

Widow of Auckland taxi driver killed in crash furious driver granted bail

00:14
The cemetery is located on West Coast Rd, Glen Eden.

Large scrub fire breaks out at cemetery in Auckland

Footage of the fire appears to show it located in a group of trees at Waikumete Cemetery

Traffic warnings as Kiwis take to the roads during holiday season

Heavy traffic heading both north and south out of Auckland is expected today.

Fireworks (file picture).

Police predict New Year's Eve partying will go too far

Canterbury say: "There'll be drink driving, family harm and people celebrating just that bit too much".

02:12

Bail given to man who was allegedly more than two times over legal alcohol limit during fatal Auckland crash

Abdul Raheem Fayad Syed - a taxi driver - died when his vehicle was struck by a car.

00:34
Israel's Minister of Culture is urging Lorde to rethink her decision.

'Music should unite not divide' - Israel's ambassador to NZ wants sit-down meeting with Lorde

Itzhak Gerberg has called for a meeting with the Kiwi singer after she cancelled her show in Tel Aviv.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 