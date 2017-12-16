 

Nationwide testing for debilitating cattle disease mycoplasma bovis begins

A nationwide testing programme will begin being rolled out today to find any further cases of the debilitating cattle disease mycoplasma bovis.

It was hoped Mycoplasma Bovis could be contained but the flow on effects in Southland and the North Island are being felt by many.
Source: 1 NEWS

Fonterra is calling it a massive logistical undertaking, with all dairy companies working to test 11,000 herds nationwide.

Fonterra looks after about 83 per cent of those herds.

Agriculture and Biosecurity Minister Damien O’Connor said last month the testing and tracing regime will give a better indication of how far the disease has spread.

The Ministry for Primary Industries will be testing three samples of milk from every dairy farm in a secure lab.

Fonterra told 1 NEWS 20,000 vials have to be distributed to its farmers and teams across the country will be packing them with chilly bins, ice packs and other equipment.

Testing has already been underway in some parts of the country where the disease has already been found.

But the nationwide testing programme will see other regions brought into the fold.

Famers in Central Districts were told yesterday about meetings that will happen in their area next week.

Meetings for farmers in other areas will take place over the weeks that follow.

"The key message for farmers is that they will be contacted by their dairy companies about the meetings in the regions, and that will get them more information," a Fonterra spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

"Fonterra farmers specifically will be able to pick up testing kits, while other companies are doing things a bit differently," she said.

There are currently 21 properties confirmed infected by mycoplasma bovis.

It's a bacteria that causes serious conditions in cattle including mastitis that doesn't respond to treatment, pneumonia, arthritis and late-term abortions.

The government stresses the disease isn't a risk to food safety, rather it's a problem for animal welfare and production.

Fonterra says dairy companies and industry groups are working closely to make sure the nationwide testing programme happens as quickly and efficiently as possible.

