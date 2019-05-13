Nationwide hearings for Zero Carbon Bill set to begin next week

Starting next week, New Zealanders will have opportunities throughout the country to say their piece regarding the Government's plan to combat climate change.

The Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Bill had more than 10,000 submissions from the public. But almost 1500 people requested to present their submission.

The select committee for the Zero Carbon Bill has now announced it will hold hearings throughout the main centres for those who wanted to present their view in person.

Last year, Climate Change Minister James Shaw said the proposed law intends to "reduce New Zealand's emissions and build our resilience to climate change".

Hearings will now be held in Auckland, Christchurch, Hamilton, Palmerston North, Tauranga, Nelson and Dunedin.

The committee will split into two groups to travel around the country from August 15 to September 9.

Video-conferences and teleconferences will also be held in Wellington for those unable to attend the other locations.

The bill passed its first reading on May 21.

The Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill sets out a 10 per cent reduction target of biological methane emissions by 2030, and "aims" for a 24-47 per cent reduction by 2050.