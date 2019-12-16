Nationwide gun buyback scheme ends this week with final blitz of events

This is the final week for those with newly illegal firearms to take part in the nationwide gun buyback scheme, or risk prosecution.

Around 60 events will take place around the country this week before the amnesty period ends on Friday.

The buyback scheme follows gun law changes spurred by the March 15 Christchurch terrorist attack, in which 51 people died.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the ban of military style semi-automatic guns, as well as high-capacity magazines and attachments, on March 21.

Over the past five months, more than 47,000 guns and 170,000 gun parts have been handed in to the Government.