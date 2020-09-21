Nationwide bear hunt sparked after nine-year-old loses her favourite soft toy

Sometimes it's the smallest things which can be the most heartbreaking, like when a child loses a much loved blanket or teddy.
Nine-year-old Hazel Howell lost Rosie the Bear at Wellington Airport and what started as two worried parents desperately searching for the toy, developed into a nationwide bear hunt.
Hazel even wrote a little song for her dear bear, leaving it on her mum's pillow.
Mum Erin Howell sparked the hunt, sending out a desperate plea.
It went through Wellington City Council, CityCare, Wellington Airport, Air New Zealand baggage, Invercargill City Council and Invercargill Airport.
"There was a sighting of Rosie at Wellington Airport, in the carpark, propped up against a pillar. So we thought yay, she's in Wellington, we know something," Erin says.
Rosie was then picked up by a man, soaking wet in the rain.
"Something stopped me, I just looked at it, I couldn't bring myself to throw it away... It reminds me of that ad on TV," CityCare's John Alefalo says.
Instead, he kept the teddy bear.
"It became my friend. Everytime I started my day I put it on the dashboard and drove around with it."
Until one day, he got an email from work. There was a mum looking for a lost teddy bear.
It was time for Rosie the Bear to come home to Hazel.
