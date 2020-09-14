Nation's Covid-19 alert level to be reconsidered today

Cabinet will meet this morning to review current alert level restrictions.

Auckland is currently in "Level 2.5" and the rest of the country has been at Level 2 since the community outbreak started in Auckland last month.

Officials are expected to consider the current nature of Auckland's Covid-19 outbreak, its containment and the economic impact of restrictions before making any decisions.

Any changes to alert levels will take effect from Wednesday at 11.59pm.

Yesterday, two news cases of Covid-19 were reported in New Zealand. One new case was a returnee, who is in managed isolation, and the other a health worker from Auckland's Jet Park quarantine facility.

New Zealand's total number of active cases now stands at 97, of which 39 are imported cases in managed isolation and quarantine facilities, and 58 are community cases.