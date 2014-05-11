National's youngest MP set for re-election

National's youngest MP, Todd Barclay, has been selected to stand again in for Clutha-Southland despite having a difficult first term in Parliament.

Mr Barclay, 26, survived a challenge from property developer Simon Flood at a candidate selection meeting last night.

John Key and Todd Barclay Source: 1 NEWS

Clutha-Southland is a safe National seat previously held by Prime Minister Bill English.

Mr Barclay came to Parliament in 2014 and two years later he was embroiled in a controversy over staff resignations in his electorate office.

Allegations were made that he had secretly recorded conversations with staff.

Police investigated but didn't lay charges.

Mr Barclay said he was thrilled about being chosen to stand again.