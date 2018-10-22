 

National's week: Drama at every turn

Whena Owen of TVNZ1's Q+A provides a wrap of the tumultuous week that saw drama at every turn for National. 

Whena Owen with this wrap of what has been a tumultuous week for the National Party. Source: Q+A

Monday:

Six minutes before Simon Bridges release of the findings into the expenses leak, Jami-Lee Ross tweets from Auckland that the National leader was about to pin it all on him.

Monday evening:

Jami-Lee Ross drives through the night to Wellington and plans a morning press conference.

Tuesday:

Mr Ross announces he's quitting National and would stand in a Botany by-election as an independent.

Once again, getting in before Mr Bridges' announcement that his 55 MPs had voted to remove Mr Ross from caucus. 

Mr Ross alleges the Opposition leader asked him to cover up a donation from businessman, which Mr Bridges says is completely false.

Wednesday:

Jami-Lee Ross takes goes to the police station and reveals he is working with Simon Lusk.

That afternoon, Mr Ross releases his conversation with Mr Bridges.

Thursday:

A Newsroom story is released with allegations against Mr Ross. 

International media run stories about National's dramatic week.

Friday:

Mr Ross says he is not resigning from Parliament. He says he will stay on as an independent. 

