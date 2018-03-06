 

National's Steven Joyce announces he's retiring from Parliament

National Party MP Steven Joyce has announced today that he will retire from Parliament.

Mr Joyce was first elected as an MP in 2008. He's leaving after missing out on National's leadership race last month to Simon Bridges.

"I have had a wonderful time in this place over the last nearly ten years including nine years as a Minister, and have been privileged to be able to make a real contribution to the development of our country," Mr Joyce said in a statement released this afternoon.

"With the recent change of National Party leadership I have had the opportunity to consider again what I would like to do over the next several years."

Mr Joyce also revealed that he had been offered a senior role under the new leadership of Mr Bridges.

"Simon has made a very positive proposal to me to stay and contribute as a senior member of the team on the front bench with a choice of portfolio.

"However I feel that it is time for him to get a new team around him to take National forward and win in 2020 and then govern again for the benefit of all New Zealanders.

"I have offered to assist in any way I can from outside parliament and will remain a staunch supporter of the Party."

Mr Joyce said personal highlights of his political career were "setting up major infrastructure projects like ultrafast broadband, the major motorway and expressway projects now coming on stream, and the electrification of Auckland’s commuter rail network".

New National Party leader Simon Bridges was quick to thank Mr Joyce for his service to New Zealand and the National Party.

"He played a major role in rebuilding the National Party, leading the past five elections and helping turn National into New Zealand's largest and most popular political party.

"Steven is a huge loss to Parliament and to the National Party and I want to thank him for his immense contribution to New Zealand, and his wife Suzanne and their children for sharing them with us. We wish him all the best."


