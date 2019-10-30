National's social investment approach punitive, not an investment, commentator says

The National Party released their latest social development policy discussion document this week, taking a hardline approach which has been called "punitive" by one commentator.

National is promising to bring back sanctions on sole parents who refuse to name their child's other parent and hold parents accountable if their child isn't in education, training or employment. It is also looking into requiring sole parents on benefits to immunise their children.

The party has also pledged to bar gang members from accessing welfare "if they've got illegal income"; pledged to allow parents to split paid parental leave so it can be taken together; and is looking into whether there should be a time limit for those aged 25 and under on the benefit.

Bernard Hickey, Newsroom Pro Managing editor, told TVNZ1’s Breakfast it is a “stick” rather than “carrot” - based approach.

“I kept looking for the “investment” in the social investment story,” he said.

He said the idea from Bill English when he was prime minister was that social development was an investment.

“You invest in kids, in people who need skills and help and then in the long run – in 10, 20, 30 years you actually save the taxpayer and everyone a lot of money because they are not in hospital or prison or whatever.”

“The punitive approach really goes against the grain of what National talked about with social investment, which was a politically attractive idea and economically attractive idea,” he said.

“If you are going to do that, do it properly, you know, start looking at for example, superannuation. Can we afford that in the long run? What are the real costs of having someone in prison and their kids and their kids’ kids in prison in 2090, what’s the cost of that?”

“If you’re going to do social investment, do social investment, don’t just use an excuse it to dress up a pretty punitive policy,” he said.

Mr Hickey said there was a reason John Key didn't take such a strong "anti-beneficiary" approach.