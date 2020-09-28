National's poll bump 'not big enough for this point in the election cycle' – Jessica Mutch McKay

National's increase in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll is "just not big enough for this point in the election cycle", says political editor Jessica Mutch McKay.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"It needs to get more traction if it wants to have any hope of forming a Government with ACT," she said.

The results showed Labour dropping to 47%, National rising to 33%, ACT on 8%, the Green Party on 7% and NZ First on 1%.

1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: Labour and Greens in driving seat, but ACT still strong

"One of the big things is that Labour can’t govern alone and it will rely on the Greens," Mutch McKay said. "The Greens therefore have more power in the mix of things."

"This now perhaps paints a more realistic picture of what we might be seeing."

Labour had been receiving more than 60 seats in the last four polls since May.

"In terms of the bump for National tonight, it’s just not big enough for this point in the election cycle, it needs to get more traction if it wants to have any hope of forming a Government with ACT," Mutch McKay said.

"ACT is doing its part in all of this, David Seymour even jumping out of a plane last week to try and get attention, and it’s working for him."

David Seymour skydives to highlight plight of struggling tourism operators