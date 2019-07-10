TODAY |

National's Paula Bennett and Hayley Holt teach John Campbell how to do a burnout - 'You are one of my favourite geeks'

National's Paula Bennett wrapped up her interview on TVNZ1's Breakfast today by egging on one of her "favourite geeks", host John Campbell, to do a burnout in a car.

The Breakfast team were discussing a story on Queensland police warning Australians against doing a burnout gender reveal party with pink or blue smoke after several car fires and arrests in the past year.

The popular method of Australian's revealing their baby's gender has led to several car fires and arrests the past year.

Ms Bennett cheekily asked Campbell if he'd ever done a burnout before.

"You are one of my favourite geeks but then you surprise me occasionally by doing something pretty cool ... so I thought you never know, he might've," she says, pretending to rip a handbrake.

"Cars aren't really my thing," Campbell said. "Maybe I should live a little and do a burnout somewhere. I'll let you know.

"I don't even know, I suppose you do your handbrake, do you? Is a burnout with your handbrake?" he asked.

"I would think so," Bennett says, before co-host Hayley Holt chimes in to show with her hands how a manual car might do one.

"Let me know when you get that tattoo and get that burnout done," Ms Bennett said at the end of the interview with a wink.

The Breakfast team and National deputy leader were discussing burnout gender reveals gone wrong across the ditch.
