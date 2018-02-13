 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


National's numbers game to play out as 56 MPs vote to replace Bill English as leader

share

Source:

NZN

The numbers game will soon be on.

1 NEWS’ Political editor gives his analysis after Bill English stepped down today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Bill English's resignation as leader of the National Party takes effect on February 27 - the party's 56 MPs have two weeks to choose a successor.

Potential candidates will be weighing up their chances, and over the next few days they'll be announcing their intentions.

Simon Bridges, Judith Collins, Jonathan Coleman and Amy Adams could all be in the running.

Of those four, only Ms Adams didn't stand for the leadership when John Key resigned as prime minister.

Nikki Kaye could decide to go for it, and there are some ambitious backbenchers who might fancy their chances.

There's sure to be a strong debate within National about whether the party needs a woman leader to take on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in 2020, or whether experience, competence and voter appeal should be the deciding factors.

Unlike Labour and the Greens, whose members have input when a leader is chosen, National's caucus makes the choice on a majority vote.

Mr English made a dignified exit and has left the caucus a clean slate.

After that, the party won't want any messy back-stabbing over who succeeds him.

It's possible, but unlikely, that behind-the-scenes wheeling and dealing could deliver an agreement to back one MP as the leader and another as the deputy.

The current deputy, Paula Bennett, has given no indication that she wants either position.

Mr English will leave parliament altogether on March 1.

He had been expected to hand over the leadership well before the next election, but not this early.

His announcement took the caucus by surprise on Tuesday.

On Thursday and Friday last week MPs put on a show of unity at their caucus retreat, lining up behind Mr English and Ms Bennett.

It's clear now that while that was happening, Mr English had already made up his mind about his future.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:12
1
Residents on the southern Lau islands are being warned to prepare for the cyclone to hit tonight.

Cyclone Gita moves away from Fiji but communication lost with islands in Southern Lau group

2

Ex-gang member says his 19 years in jail 'nothing' compared to the pain of murder victim's family

3
Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students.

High school teacher who took student home for sex gets support of boy's parents who say pair were in love


00:15
4
Boult secured two crucial wickets as NZ defeated Wellington by 12 runs in their tri-series match.

Black Caps' Trent Boult delivers brutal T20 spell late as England crumble

5
Caring, care worker, elderly, support

Arthritis drug could halve risk of dementia, study finds

01:15
The Jacinda-effect claims another victim with Mr English deciding he’s not the man to lead National forward.

Opinion: Biggest challenge facing National Party's eventual new leader will be the Jacinda Ardern political juggernaut

When it comes to leadership aspirants, National doesn't lack for quantity, it lacks for quality, writes John Armstrong.

02:10
The National Party leader and former PM stepped down today after entering Parliament in 1990.

National leadership hopefuls jockey for position hours after Bill English announces his exit from politics

None have publicly thrown their hats in the ring yet but they have just two weeks to lobby colleagues before the vote.


Ex-gang member says his 19 years in jail 'nothing' compared to the pain of murder victim's family

Brownie Mane was one of four men convicted of killing Christopher Crean 22 years ago.

00:21
The owner and his staff were forced to flee the scene as the gang approached them.

CCTV footage captures terrifying moment group of youths attempt to rob Huntly liquor store

The owner and his staff were forced to flee the scene as the gang approached them.

00:56
1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann runs the ruler over National’s potential new leaders.

Corin Dann's analysis: Bill's gone – so, which National MPs will put their hands up now?

1 NEWS' Corin Dann looks at who could be the next National leader.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 