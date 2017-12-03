 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


National's Nikki Kaye says Labour leaving hundreds of parents in limbo: 'This is one of the largest school reorganisations'

share

Source:

NZN

Parents of more than 1000 children in charter schools are in limbo because of Education Minister Chris Hipkins, says National's education spokesperson Nikki Kaye.

Ms Kaye says the minister has written to the schools but essentially just instructs them to wait until February for the opportunity to discuss their future.

"The letter also says the meetings about their future will happen for 'existing schools' which raises the question whether those due to open next year and in 2019 will be able to fight for their own futures," Ms Kaye says.

All parties in the new Labour-led government oppose charter schools and Mr Hipkins has said anyone involved in establishing a school knew "a change of government would mean change for them".

The government has been reconsidering contracts for six new charter schools signed before the election.

Ms Kaye said the Labour government was treating people with contempt and it was not good enough.

"This is one of the largest school reorganisations or potential closure processes in our country's history.

It involves more than 1000 children, including a number with very complex needs.

"The fact that these schools have legally binding contracts also means any move to close them could lead to significant legal costs. The minister needs to explain how much these might be."

The partnership schools are an ACT New Zealand policy. In September ACT leader David Seymour, the then education under-secretary, said four new partnership schools were set to open in 2019.

There are 10 existing partnership schools, plus the two set to open next year.

Related

Politics

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Search for missing Canterbury woman stopped at 4:30pm today due to toll of heat on search teams

01:10
2
The All Blacks star is helping a friend battling pancreatic cancer.

All Black Sam Whitelock shaves head and beard to raise $100,000 for friend battling pancreatic cancer

00:26
3
Shimron Hetmyer's fifty saw the West Indies trail by 172 runs at the end of day three in Wellington.

Gutsy Windies dig in against Black Caps bowlers, trail by 172 at end of day three

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

5

Teenage girl in serious condition after drowning incident in Hawke's Bay

00:50
After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.

Watch: The moment Ben Stokes is bowled out for just two runs by elated Otago spinner in Canterbury debut

After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.

02:23

Watch: 'There will be no more sitting on the couch' – Shane Jones goes full throttle on work-for-the-dole scheme

The Regional Economic Development Minister says there will be four projects announced before Christmas.

00:44
Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School in West Auckland around 4.30am today.

'Lost valuable mementos and work' - Classroom fire at West Auckland primary school being treated as suspicious

Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School around 4.30am today.


00:28
The English actress spoke to US talk show host Stephen Colbert about coming to New Zealand for the first time at the age of 17.

Watch: 'Isn't it just the most incredible place' – Kate Winslet, Stephen Colbert gush over New Zealand

Winslet fell in love with NZ while filming Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures.


00:56
The animal shelter pup caught on camera trying to escape has become an instant internet hit.

Busted! Little puppy caught on camera trying to escape kennel

The animal shelter pup caught on camera trying to escape has become an instant internet hit.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 