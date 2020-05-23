National's new leader Todd Muller to focus on helping small business owners

The new leader of the Opposition says he’ll be the party's spokesperson for small businesses, taking the role from Todd McClay, and will take up the ministerial role if elected in September.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“A Todd Muller-elected government will have an absolute focus from the Prime Minister on small businesses. They need someone down in Wellington to represent their interests now more than ever”, he said.

He says Mr McClay thinks the move is a “fantastic approach”

Mr Muller’s first controversy as leader also surfaced today.

There’s been criticism online over a photo from The Spinoff which shows a ‘Make America Great Again’ cap again displayed in Muller’s office.

He says the hat will also be being displayed in the Opposition leader’s office, alongside two Hillary Clinton pins.

“When I went to America to see the two conventions I got a MAGA cap and I got two Hillary Clinton pins, but of course everyone only sees the red cap not the pins…. when people see the context of my memorabilia they'll be pretty relaxed.