National's Matt King decides against judicial recount request after narrowly losing electorate

National candidate Matt King has decided against requesting a recount for the Northland seat, after losing the electorate to Labour's Willow-Jean Prime.

Matt King. Source: Facebook/Matt King

After the final election results were released yesterday, King said he intended to request a judicial recount due to the narrow 163 vote margin between him and Prime.

This morning, he announced he'd changed his mind.

"The reality of a recount swinging Northland back in my favour is beyond a tall order when looking at how recounts have gone in the past," he wrote on his official MP page today.

"I have called Willow-Jean Prime and congratulated her on being elected as the MP for Northland."

Read More National MP Matt King calls for a 'judicial recount' after narrowly losing Northland seat on special votes

He says it's been the "honour of my life" representing Northland in Parliament.

King beat NZ First leader Winston Peters for the seat at the 2017 election, becoming Northland's MP.

He did not make it back into Parliament on National's list at this election.