TODAY |

National's latest scandal 'hugely damaging' in election lead-up, says Jessica Mutch McKay

Source:  1 NEWS

The latest scandal rocking National is "hugely damaging" for the party in the lead up to this year's election, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS’ political editor said ongoing issues, the latest involving MP Andrew Falloon, was ‘relentlessly negative’ for National. Source: 1 NEWS

Leader Judith Collins this morning told TVNZ1's Breakfast that MP Andrew Falloon allegedly sent a pornographic image to a 19-year-old woman.

"Sixty days out from the election, not only is National not campaigning, it's having to deal with this awful story," Mutch McKay said.  

"This is a really serious issue. You've got a MP sending an unsolicited, unwarranted pornographic image to a 19-year-old."

Mutch McKay said now two other women have come forward alleging a similar instance happened to them. 

"For National, it has been story after story, it's been relentlessly negative coverage for National."

A week ago today, former leader Todd Muller stepped down from the role after 53 days after the Covid-19 leak of personal information that saw MP Hamish Walker hand in his resignation. Judith Collins was made leader that evening. On Thursday, senior MPs Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams announced their resignations. 

Thirteen of National's current MPs have announced their resignations. 

New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:36
Fair Go: Boy, 15, loses $900 after Christchurch online trader fails to front with dirt bike
2
Kim Kardashian 'upset' with Kanye West's tearful speech about mulling daughter's abortion
3
Smoke billows over Wellington suburb due to house fire, one person treated for smoke inhalation
4
Police scramble to escape falling tree after Greens candidate climbs Auckland native in protest
5
Tune in live as new National leader Judith Collins takes on Jacinda Ardern at question time
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:36

Fair Go: Boy, 15, loses $900 after Christchurch online trader fails to front with dirt bike
00:35

'Andrew Falloon lied,' Judith Collins says as more women come forward with complaints

Green Party joins calls for Matariki to be made a public holiday

Government paid former official $400 an hour early on in Covid-19 response