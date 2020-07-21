National's latest scandal 'hugely damaging' in election lead-up, says Jessica Mutch McKay

The latest scandal rocking National is "hugely damaging" for the party in the lead up to this year's election, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay.

Leader Judith Collins this morning told TVNZ1's Breakfast that MP Andrew Falloon allegedly sent a pornographic image to a 19-year-old woman.

"Sixty days out from the election, not only is National not campaigning, it's having to deal with this awful story," Mutch McKay said.

"This is a really serious issue. You've got a MP sending an unsolicited, unwarranted pornographic image to a 19-year-old."

Mutch McKay said now two other women have come forward alleging a similar instance happened to them.

"For National, it has been story after story, it's been relentlessly negative coverage for National."

A week ago today, former leader Todd Muller stepped down from the role after 53 days after the Covid-19 leak of personal information that saw MP Hamish Walker hand in his resignation. Judith Collins was made leader that evening. On Thursday, senior MPs Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams announced their resignations.