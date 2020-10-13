National's Judith Collins says Wellington's transport issues 'even worse than Auckland'

National leader Judith Collins says Wellington's transport issues are "even worse than Auckland".

"That's saying something because I think Auckland transport is a mess ... but actually it's worse here," Collins said from Wellington today.

"Every time there's an accident on the State Highway 1... everything grinds to a halt."

Collins accused the Government of failing to prioritise transport, while reiterating National's August promise to build the Petone to Grenada Link Road.

The Government announced a $6.8 billion boost for transport last December, going mainly to roads and heavy rail.

"This is the capital city of New Zealand," Collins said. "It is built on fault lines ... the resilience in terms of transport is almost nil."

"The number of times we hear in Wellington every thing's late because something's happened on the rail line or there's been a crash on the motorway - that is totally unacceptable in a capital city."