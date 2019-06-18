National's Judith Collins praises Jacinda Ardern's upcoming Vogue cover

National's Judith Collins praised the Prime Minister's upcoming inclusion on the cover of British Vogue, announced today, that was guest edited by Duchess Meghan.

"Some are being a bit mean about this," the MP tweeted.

"In my view, every time New Zealand gets positive recognition as a sovereign country, that’s actually good for us all."

Jacinda Ardern will feature in a special edition of British Vogue titled Forces of Change.

Your playlist will load after this ad

She will appear alongside 14 other women who are "trailblazing changemakers, united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers", Royal Communications said in an announcement today.