National's first female Pacific MP juggling motherhood with new career

National's first female MP of Pacific Island descent is learning to juggle her new role as an MP in Wellington, while still playing mum to five kids at home in West Auckland.

Agnes Loheni entered Parliament to fill the vacant seat left by retiring MP Chris Finlayson.

Now, after three and a half months on the job, she is getting to grips with her new challenge.

"My first weeks I just spent my time trying to get around Parliament, it's a bit of a maze," Ms Loheni told Seven Sharp.

Back in Auckland her kids are enjoying seeing their mum in action.

"We knew mum was speaking on a bill in Parliament so I just popped it up on the TV and we know shes always on her phone so we text her to see if we could get a reaction," one of Ms Loheni's proud kids said.

With Ms Loheni away from home a lot with her job, dad Ward is now in charge of the household.

"I thought I was the head of the whānau until I actually become the head of the whānau, my wife let me believe it prior to this," he joked.

    Loheni’s family have used creative thinking to deal with mum’s absence when she’s in Wellington. Source: Seven Sharp
