National's finance spokesperson points to Australia's tax cuts as way forward for NZ

Tax cuts included in Australia's budget show tax relief is imperative to restoring economic prosperity on both sides of the Tasman, according to National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith.

New Zealand and Australian flags. Source: istock.com

According to Australia Associated Press, people earning up to $90,000 a year across the Tasman will receive an extra $1000.

Workers earning more than $90,000 a year could pocket up to $2500.

Today, Goldsmith released a statement comparing National's proposed tax cuts to those announced in Australia.

“In contrast to Labour and the Greens, who are promising higher taxes, National is offering New Zealanders tax relief to stimulate the economy.

“Last night, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg delivered Australia’s budget which included significant tax relief for middle income earners and accelerated depreciation to fire up business investment.

“National understands the need for tax relief. As previously announced, we will deliver immediate tax relief starting on 1 December that will put more than $3000, or nearly $50 a week, in the pockets of average income earners.

“We understand the need to put money back into the pockets of New Zealanders, to encourage spending and to boost our businesses. At the end of the day, it’s businesses who will create jobs, and jobs is what we need.

“We get it. Australia gets it. But Labour and the Greens don’t," Goldsmith said.

“National’s tax relief package is targeted at middle income earners – such as teachers, nurses and police officers – who will receive the largest savings relative to their income. Australia’s tax stimulus package is also targeted at middle income earners.

“New Zealanders have a clear choice at this election. Higher taxes, lower growth and fewer jobs under Labour. Or lower taxes, higher growth and more jobs under National.”

Last month, Labour’s finance spokesperson Grant Robertson said National’s tax policy was “ill-thought out”.

“National’s policy announcement confirms how desperate and irresponsible they are when it comes to the economy,” he said.