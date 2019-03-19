TODAY |

National's 'emotional junior staffer' resigns

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Terrorism
Politics

National's 'emotional junior staffer' who took down the National Party migration pact petition on the night of the Christchurch terrorist attack has resigned. 

A National spokesperson told 1 NEWS, "The staff member in question has resigned from his employment with Parliamentary Service".

It comes after the staffer removed a petition on the National Party website to stop New Zealand signing the UN migration pact from the National Party website on the day of the Christchurch terror attacks.

The National Party had repeatedly denied the petition was taken down on March 15, and had told media it was taken down prior. 

The migration pact was referenced by the man accused of carrying out the killings of at 51 people at two Christchurch mosques.

National leader Simon Bridges told media on March 19 they thought the petition had been archived "weeks ago".

"I've told you straight up that a junior staffer, was very emotional, and did this on their own volition, if you like, and I'm not going to criticise them for doing that... it was not a lie," Mr Bridges said at the time. 

Today, the National Party spokesperson said that "while we would have welcomed [the staffer] staying, we respect his decision to resign and wish him well in his future endeavours". 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    “We thought it had been archived weeks ago,” the National Party leader told media today. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Terrorism
    Politics
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:32
    A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
    Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
    2
    Trevor Mallard accused Mr Bridges of making "barnyard noises" during Question Time.
    Bridges kicked out of House after denying making 'barnyard noise', calling Speaker's comment 'unprofessional'
    3
    Scotty Morrison explains meaning of word Pākehā after it was labelled a racist term
    4
    Gray Yoga mat on wooden floor top view
    Woman's work shifts cancelled because she asked for a mat to stand on
    5
    The Prime Minister hopes Kiwis are proud of the gift given to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first baby.
    Jacinda Ardern announces New Zealand’s gift to royal baby
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    05:27
    Perpetual Guardian founder Andrew Barnes joined Breakfast to discuss why the four-day work week’s taking off here and abroad.

    Four-day work week sees 40 per cent rise in engagement levels, decrease in stress – business owner

    02:39
    Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand will continue working with global partners, including China, to find solutions to global problems.

    'Differences in perspective do not define our relationship' – Jacinda Ardern addresses Chinese business summit

    People with disabilities join Whangārei's homeless
    05:18
    To mark the start if New Zealand sign language week, interpreter Alan Wendt joins TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

    Meet the man who signs alongside Jacinda Ardern for NZ's deaf community