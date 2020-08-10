TODAY |

National's Emma Mellow to run in Auckland Central seat

Source:  1 NEWS

Emma Mellow has been selected to contest the Auckland Central electoral seat at September's election.

Emma Mellow Source: Twitter

It comes after the resignation of Nikki Kaye last month.

National held a selection meeting in Auckland this evening, where three people put their names into the hat.

Ahead of the announcement, leader Judith Collins said she was confident whoever was to take the spot would win the seat.

"The delegates will absolutely choose someone who is absolutely someone who could win that seat and will win that seat," she said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The person will face off against Labour’s Helen White and Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick. Source: 1 NEWS

"There's a lot of interest in Auckland Central now, more so than usual, and there's nothing like name recognition which I think will come out very strongly with whoever the candidate is."

Ms Mellow will go up against Labour's Helen White and Greens MP Chlöe Swarbrick.

