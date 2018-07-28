National's election loss 'unjust and unfair', former Aus PM John Howard says

Former Australian prime minister John Howard has told the National Party they were robbed at last year's election.

Both Mr Howard and former prime minister John Key are at the party's first post-election conference to bolster morale and show support for rookie leader Simon Bridges.

Mr Howard reassured members and MPs they could have done nothing more, after a great campaign and nine solid years of governing.

"An unjust and unfair political result - you may have got the impression I didn't agree with it."

He had sent a handwritten note to former prime minister and party leader Bill English after the election.

"I just said there was 'no justice in politics'".

Mr Howard also took a swipe at New Zealand's electoral system, describing MMP as crook.

Mr Bridges said that reflected a wider held view about the election result but disagreed the system was broken.

"The truth is MMP is our system, I have no proposals or views to change it."

He admitted to being a huge fan of the former Australian PM.

"I thought about bringing his autobiography along to get it signed but I thought that might be going a step too far."

Mr Howard had overcome adversity and led Australia to greater prosperity, Mr Bridges said.

"In terms of a role model and seeing that, it would be pretty hard to go past someone like John Howard."

One reporter asked if he thought Mr Howard was such a hero when he was peeling back the rights of New Zealanders in Australia during the 2000s.

"Well, you know, Australia and New Zealand have different views on some of these things and I think that's going to continue, sadly, for quite some time," Mr Bridges said.

Party president Peter Goodfellow followed with a not so subtle attack on New Zealand First leader and acting Prime Minister Winston Peters.

National had dodged a "whiskey-swilling, cigarette smoking, double breasted and irrational bullet".

He said it took Helen Clark eight years to lose touch with New Zealand and the present coalition only eight months, he said.

"We can't let their incompetence and a lack of a plan allow us to lose focus."

Bridges on Māori seats: 'Never say never'

Mr Bridges said he was not ruling out running candidates in Māori seats in the future.

Speaking to media after the opening of the party's annual conference, Mr Bridges said he was surprised how many Māori turned out to his roadshow meetings across the country.

He said many of them were disappointed by the Māori Party's departure from politics at the last election but did not see themselves as being hitched to the Labour waka.

It had been decades since National ran candidates in the Māori seats but Mr Bridges was not ruling it out.