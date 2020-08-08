National's election list sends message to some MPs they 'need to win electorates', political commentator says

The National Party has revealed its list rankings heading into the election and there are some MPs who will be feeling nervous about the battles ahead.

On current polling number, it's not clear how many, if any, candidates will be coming in off the list But National leader Judith Collins and party president Peter Goodfellow said they’re confident they have a winning formula.

“We always look at it from the point of view of the merit, the talent, the hardwork… we look at the mix of skills and experience,” Ms Collins said.

“And mixed in with a good bit of diversity,” Mr Goodfellow added.

Ms Collins said she expects “quite a few” National MPs to come in off the list but political commentator Ben Thomas said the party is in a difficult spot.

“With this list, the way it's polling right now and the fact it has a large number of electorate seats means it doesn't have a lot of list placings to play with,” Mr Thomas told 1 NEWS.

One surprise winner in the announcement today though was Maureen Pugh, making her way up into the top 20 after she was once described as “useless” by former leader Simon Bridges.

The same can’t be said for others though.

National's police spokesperson Brett Hudson may feel a little robbed sitting at rank 36, meaning he’ll likely need to win Ohariu.

But Ms Collins said he’ll be fine dealing with a “very weak and tired” opposition.

Her confidence also extended to Alfred Ngaro who at rank 30 may have to win Te Atatu against Labour’s Phil Twyford to return.

“Anybody can beat Phil Twyford,” Ms Collins said.

Mr Thomas told 1 NEWS Mr Ngaro, Mr Hudson and may not have any other choice.