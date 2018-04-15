National's Dan Bidois wins Northcote by-election, voted to become New Zealand's newest MP

National's Dan Bidois has taken out the Northcote by-election. New Zealand's newest MP came ahead of Labour's Shanan Halbert by 1,362 votes.

Source: Supplied

Of the 19,900 votes, Mr Bidois received 10,147 and Mr Halbert received 8,785.

Mr Bidois will replace former National MP Jonathan Coleman, who left Parliament earlier this year.

National Party leader Simon Bridges told TVNZ1's Breakfast in April Mr Bidois had gone from "high school drop out, butcher's apprentice, to a guy who got a bit of a break, went to university, has a master's from Harvard".

Labour's Shanan Halbert, who ran against former Northcote electorate National MP Jonathan Coleman in the 2017 election, reduced the margin between National and Labour from a 9,700 majority in the 2014 election to 6,200 in 2017.

That margin shrunk to 1,362 in this by-election.

The Auckland electorate saw a massive turnout prior to election day, with 11,464 people voting before today.

Green Party's Rebekah Jaung is came in at third with 548 votes.