National's 'bruising week' over Covid-19 patient leak 'completely self-inflicted', says 1 NEWS reporter

A “bruising” week for National as a result of the Covid-19 patient details leak was “completely self-inflicted”, says 1 NEWS political reporter Maiki Sherman.

National MP Hamish Walker won’t stand at the next election after he admitted leaking Covid-19 patient details to the media on Tuesday.

Former National Party president Michelle Boag then admitted being the original source shortly after Mr Walker’s admission on Tuesday night.

Today, National's health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse admitted he too received private patient information from Ms Boag.

Michael Woodhouse says ‘in hindsight’ maybe he should have told Todd Muller he was leaked info sooner

Mr Muller said he was only aware of Mr Walker having received data from Ms Boag.

That despite Mr Muller saying he was only aware of one MP, Mr Walker, receiving information from Ms Boag when being quizzed by media yesterday.

Today the National leader admitted he had become privy to the information on Tuesday night.

“I could have put it clearer,” he said.

Todd Muller admits ‘I could have been clearer’ on whether Michelle Boag was source for Michael Woodhouse

Sherman says National’s decision to sit on information about the Covid-19 patient leaks “beggars belief”.

“What should have been a quick clean-up earlier in the week has now dragged out over a number of days and tonight it’s Todd Muller’s own credibility that is being questioned.

"Why National decided to sit on this information instead of dealing with it immediately when this issue blew up earlier in the week simply beggars belief and you can expect Todd Muller will be regretting that decision tonight,” the 1 NEWS political reporter said.

Diary of the week:

Tuesday July 7 - National MP Hamish Walker confesses to leaking Covid-19 patient details to the media. Shortly after this Michelle Boag admits being the original source.

-That evening, an undisclosed conversation is held between Todd Muller and National MP Michael Woodhouse who also received information from Ms Boag.

Wednesday July 8 - Todd Muller says he doesn't want MP Hamish Walker to run as the party's candidate in the Clutha-Southland electorate.

- Experts weigh in on the scandal, including the privacy commissioner who said the act was "unforgiveable".

- Michelle Boag quits National Party roles.

- Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker announces he won't stand at the next election.

Thursday July 9 - Todd Muller rejects questions that more than one MP had data leaks sent to them, denies speaking to Michael Woodhouse.

Friday July 10 - Todd Muller admits knowing MP Michael Woodhouse was a recipient of a leak and had a conversation two days prior.