TODAY |

National's Botany candidate Christopher Luxon outlines his vision for the electorate

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Politics

The National Party's newly selected Botany candidate, Christopher Luxon has outlined his vision for the electorate.

Last night it was announced Mr Luxon, the former Air New Zealand chief executive has won the party's candidacy for the Auckland seat.

Speaking to TVNZ1’s Breakfast today Mr Luxon said he was "someone who could get things done," with a particular focus on addressing public transport problems in the electorate.

“I want to sit down with Simeon Brown who’s the MP for Pakuranga, I want to meet with Auckland Transport and I want to understand it,” he said.

He said 12 years is too long to build a dedicated bus line from Botany to Britomart in the central city.

“The project started in 2015, it’s not delivered until 2026, we’re living in 2019 and you’re telling me it’s taking 10 to 12 years to build a dedicated bus line?”

“I don’t understand as a person coming from outside the system,” he said.

When asked by John Campbell if he has ambitions of being prime minister he said he wanted Simon Bridges to be the nation’s leader.

“Look, I’ll do the job the team wants me to do but at the moment, what I really want is I want Simon Bridges to be prime minister of New Zealand.

“I know him well, he’s a good guy, he’s got a great temperament, he’s got a great management team around him,” Mr Luxon said.

“My job is to really be a great member for Botany. There’s a lot to learn.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Luxon will stand for the National Party in the Auckland seat in the 2020 election. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
TJ Perenara applauded for using winner's speech at World Rugby awards to congratulate Boks
2
Melbourne Cup tip from the 1 NEWS reporter who’s tipped five winners in a row
3
Watch: Kiwi Mongrel Mob member arrested in Darwin raid, to be deported back to NZ
4
Wairarapa surgeon accidentally sets patient's leg on fire during botched knee surgery
5
Jenny-May Clarkson empathises with England, says she 'couldn't bear to look' at 2002 Comm Games silver medal
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:38

Confidence up in Auckland property market due to low interest rates, expert says

Gang member 'lost ability to love' after state abuse
04:21

Meet the catfish killers trying to stop species taking over New Zealand waterways
00:48

New Zealand and 14 other Asia Pacific countries agree on terms to trade deal