National's Botany candidate Christopher Luxon outlines his vision for the electorate

The National Party's newly selected Botany candidate, Christopher Luxon has outlined his vision for the electorate.

Last night it was announced Mr Luxon, the former Air New Zealand chief executive has won the party's candidacy for the Auckland seat.

Speaking to TVNZ1’s Breakfast today Mr Luxon said he was "someone who could get things done," with a particular focus on addressing public transport problems in the electorate.

“I want to sit down with Simeon Brown who’s the MP for Pakuranga, I want to meet with Auckland Transport and I want to understand it,” he said.

He said 12 years is too long to build a dedicated bus line from Botany to Britomart in the central city.

“The project started in 2015, it’s not delivered until 2026, we’re living in 2019 and you’re telling me it’s taking 10 to 12 years to build a dedicated bus line?”

“I don’t understand as a person coming from outside the system,” he said.

When asked by John Campbell if he has ambitions of being prime minister he said he wanted Simon Bridges to be the nation’s leader.

“Look, I’ll do the job the team wants me to do but at the moment, what I really want is I want Simon Bridges to be prime minister of New Zealand.

“I know him well, he’s a good guy, he’s got a great temperament, he’s got a great management team around him,” Mr Luxon said.