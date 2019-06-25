National's Amy Adams reverses decision to leave Parliament

National MP Amy Adams has reversed her decision to leave Parliament, after Simon Bridges was rolled by Todd Muller as the party's leader last week.

Amy Adams. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Adams told media she was still planning to leave after the upcoming election, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The last eight weeks have changed everything," she said today. "If I can be any help at all in helping New Zealand work its way through those challenges, then that's something I feel duty bound as a proud Kiwi to do."

Ms Adams sits now at third ranking in Mr Muller's MP line-up, set to be the new National Party spokesperson of Covid-19 Recovery.

"Amy's job is to lead National's policy work on Covid-19," Mr Muller said today. "Amy is tough, is tested and will play a key role in getting you, your family and your community through this.

"I have every confidence she will be a major part of our Government."

She announced her intended departure last June, handing over the finance portfolio to Paul Goldsmith and giving up the position of Shadow Attorney General.

"I heard someone say once, the most important thing in public service is knowing when to go, and for me that’s now," she told media at the time.

"I don't want to become the perhaps bitter and half-hearted person who is still hanging around. The day I don’t think I can give it all of the energy and hunger and wake up in the morning just wanting to rip into it, then that’s the time to go."

She has been the MP for Selwyn since 2008