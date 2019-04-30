National's Amy Adams to quit politics at next election

National's Amy Adams is retiring from politics at the next election.

She is standing down from her position as the party's finance spokesperson and the Shadow Attorney General now.

She has been the MP for Selwyn since 2008.

"I have been incredibly privileged to serve as the MP for Selwyn and a member of the National Party Caucus for almost 12 years," she said.

"Making the decision to step away from politics has not been an easy one but it is the right time for me and my family and I’m looking forward to whatever the future holds.