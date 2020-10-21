National's Alfred Ngaro leads dawn prayer at Parliament on his last day

Former National Party list MP Alfred Ngaro has led a prayer at dawn on the steps of Parliament on his final day in the job.

The National Party MP was beaten in the Te Atatū seat by Phil Twyford at the weekend's election, and was ranked at 30 on National's list, after being dropped from 19th on the list in August.

He is not taking a National list seat in Parliament for the upcoming term.

This morning he led a prayer with a small group of people, streaming it on Facebook, and acknowledged "the honour of being able to serve our community and our country over those nine years".

Following the election loss Ngaro said he asked God "should I stay, or should I go?"

Ngaro was last year thought to have been exploring the formation his own Christian values political party.

He then quoted from The Bible and preached to those present, before singing the New Zealand National Anthem.

Ngaro was a National Party list MP between 2011 and this year, and was in office as Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector, as well as Minister for Pacific Peoples between December 2016 and October 2017.

A devout Christian, Ngaro's conservative views have at times caused controversy - his comments on abortion led to condemnation, and he was accused of sharing misinformation about electorate rival Twyford during this year's election in regrads to the cannabis referendum.