National's ad differs to Eminem song 'in the same way that a group of monkeys could eventually type Hamlet', says expert

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

Pop hits again played out in the Wellington High Court today – and this time the Beatles, Led Zepplin, the Motels and Los Lobos joined Eminem in being played to a judge.

Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.
Source: 1 NEWS

Australian musicologist Andrew Ford gave evidence via videolink at the Wellington High Court during the second day of a trial of rap superstar Eminem’s company versus the National Party.

The chart-topping rap song was played to court in the case between Eminem's company and the National Party.
Source: 1 NEWS

He told the court he highly doubted the song "EminemEsque" could be an original.

The song was used as the backing track for the National party's election campaign ad in the 2014 campaign.

Dr Ford told the court in his opinion the music of the National ad "substantially reproduces" the chart topping hit Lose Yourself.

Eight Mile Style alleges National breached copyright law by using the song in its ad.

The music on the National Party's advert has been compared to Lose Yourself by Eminem
Source: National / Interscope Records, National / Interscope Records

"It is strikingly similar in all major features," Dr Ford told the court.

"Not only do they sound similar, but when they are broken down into their different elements… it is clear they incorporate essential features of Lose Yourself."

The song used in the National ad was titled EminemEsque.

"I'm inevitably led to the conclusion EminemEsque has been copied. The title further supports this."

He said pitch, melody, harmony, rhythm, tempo and timbre are all similar features.

The lawyer for Beatbox, who provided the music to National, cross examined Dr Ford. He played him some other songs – including Twist and Shout, La Bamba, and Kashmir and asked if he felt those songs were similar to Lose Yourself. Dr Ford denied that.

Lawyer Mark Kelly asked if there was any way Dr Ford thought EminemEsque was original.

"Well…in the same way that a group of monkeys could eventually type Hamlet. But I can't conceive of a way in which EminemEsque was conceived without at least close reference to Lose Yourself."

Dr Ford said even the tone of voice used in the voiceover in the National ad was similar to Eminem's "reasonable" tone of voice at the start of Lose Yourself.

An Australian music licensing expert has started giving evidence this afternoon.

The trial in front of Justice Helen Cull at the High Court in Wellington is set to last six days. A number of defendants have joined the case, including Beatbox, who National's advertising arm purchased the song from.

Katie Bradford

