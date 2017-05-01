National's ad differs to Eminem song 'in the same way that a group of monkeys could eventually type Hamlet', says expert

Pop hits again played out in the Wellington High Court today – and this time the Beatles, Led Zepplin, the Motels and Los Lobos joined Eminem in being played to a judge.

Australian musicologist Andrew Ford gave evidence via videolink at the Wellington High Court during the second day of a trial of rap superstar Eminem’s company versus the National Party.

He told the court he highly doubted the song "EminemEsque" could be an original.

The song was used as the backing track for the National party's election campaign ad in the 2014 campaign.

Dr Ford told the court in his opinion the music of the National ad "substantially reproduces" the chart topping hit Lose Yourself.

Eight Mile Style alleges National breached copyright law by using the song in its ad.

"It is strikingly similar in all major features," Dr Ford told the court.

"Not only do they sound similar, but when they are broken down into their different elements… it is clear they incorporate essential features of Lose Yourself."

The song used in the National ad was titled EminemEsque.

"I'm inevitably led to the conclusion EminemEsque has been copied. The title further supports this."

He said pitch, melody, harmony, rhythm, tempo and timbre are all similar features.

The lawyer for Beatbox, who provided the music to National, cross examined Dr Ford. He played him some other songs – including Twist and Shout, La Bamba, and Kashmir and asked if he felt those songs were similar to Lose Yourself. Dr Ford denied that.

Lawyer Mark Kelly asked if there was any way Dr Ford thought EminemEsque was original.

"Well…in the same way that a group of monkeys could eventually type Hamlet. But I can't conceive of a way in which EminemEsque was conceived without at least close reference to Lose Yourself."

Dr Ford said even the tone of voice used in the voiceover in the National ad was similar to Eminem's "reasonable" tone of voice at the start of Lose Yourself.

An Australian music licensing expert has started giving evidence this afternoon.