National would charge 'around about' $3000 for travellers' Covid-19 isolation stays

National is set to announce a promise around managed isolation, with a possible price tag for travellers coming to $3000.

Source: 1 NEWS

New leader Judith Collins told TVNZ1's Q+A she wanted a "fair system" around managed isolation and quarantine facilities for returning Kiwis.

Jacinda Ardern said last month the Government was considering making people in managed isolation pay for part of the cost, and reiterating her view New Zealanders going on overseas holidays should pay for their stay on return.

Ms Collins today said her deputy and Covid-19 Border Response spokesperson Gerry Brownlee would be announcing National's plan this afternoon around paying for managed isolation.

"I want us to have a fair system," she said.

"It also has to be compassionate... but also New Zealand taxpayers are losing their jobs, through no fault of their own."