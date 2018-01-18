National warns of roading threat, but Government calls it 'pure Opposition politicking'

National has warned Kiwis of a threat to the creation of new roads, but the Government has labelled it "pure Opposition politicking".

National’s Judith Collins and Labour’s Phil Twyford. Source: 1 NEWS

Last week, the National Party launched a bid to save regional highway projects.

National MP Judith Collins said while in charge, National "committed to a large number of important regional highway projects right around New Zealand as the next stage in the successful Roads of National Significance programme to build a modern highway network".

"These would greatly improve safety and travel times, better connect our regions and boost regional economic growth."

Ms Collins said Transport Minister Phil Twyford was reviewing these projects.

However, when asked about the developments to roading policy, Mr Twyford called National's concerns "unfounded".

"'Highway projects' referred to in National's petition do not exist. They were election campaign promises made by National in August and never costed or funded.

"To suggest the Government isn't going ahead with projects that don't exist is misleading, and to suggest non-existing funding be diverted into rail is nonsensical."

He told 1 NEWS that NZTA advised funding for road upgrades cannot be redirected into rail.

"The Mill Road Corridor upgrade is an Auckland Transport project and planning is continuing. The Labour-led Government has not altered any existing roading projects except Auckland's East-West link and officials are working to identify a lower-cost, better-value option."

On Tuesday, Ms Collins released a statement which again alleged Mr Twyford had written to stakeholders "saying a number of changes to the Government Policy Statement (GPS) on land transport are being considered. Among the proposals is 'exploring how rail investment is incorporated within the GPS and the National Land Transport Fund'".

"This desperate grab for more taxes is the result of this free-spending Government realising how much it’s going to cost to build its pet rail line from Auckland’s CBD to the Airport - so it's looking to divert funding from regional roads as a result."

She told 1 NEWS, "We committed to these roads because they are needed. Now we are asking the Government to commit to them to."

Mr Twford hit back again at the claims, reiterating that "it is not possible for the Government to take money from current roading projects in the Land Transport Fund. The Government is bound by legislation to operate within existing funding settings."

"However, the Government is going to signal a new approach to transport spending to allow the Land Transport Fund to be used to deliver a modern and sustainable transport system: more emphasis on safety, more investment in regional roads and modern rapid transit for our cities."

"Any fundamental changes to the scope of the GPS is still to be determined and won’t form part of GPS that will be released this year."

National launched petitions on these roads: