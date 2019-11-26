National wants all Kiwi kids running for 15 minutes a day

National are proposing that all children should run 15 minutes a day as part of a health policy announcement.

Source: 1 NEWS

They also want a national surgical mesh register set up and an increase in the number of adult cochlear implants performed.

The party's health policy document was released today, with National Party leader Simon Bridges saying they would "re-establish health targets and hold ourselves accountable by bringing back the publishing of data" in areas such as elective surgeries and immunisation.

"We understand health requires a stronger economy that provides more funding but also leadership and targets, measures and accountabilities for us to deliver for you," he said.

National wants to bring in the UK concept of the "Daily Mile" to more schools in New Zealand, with all schools expected to have classes out running for 15 minutes a day by 2025.

The party is looking at whether to scrap elections for District Health Boards, and wants to bring in elective surgery targets for each DHB to meet.

In terms of oral health National wants to bring in the Scottish model of Childsmile that aims to reduce inequalities in dental health and access. National said it would also increase funding to schools dental services.

National want to increase the number of adult cochlear implants performed from 40 to 100 per year.

"Cochlear implants make a huge difference to the lives of those with hearing," disability issues spokesperson Maggie Barry said.

The party also want to make every Work and Income office has a specially trained disability employment adviser.

Matt Doocey, National's mental health spokesperson, said it would have mental health nurses attend mental health incidents alongside police and paramedics.

"National will also deliver tailored telehealth, optimised for adolescents and adults with mild to moderate mental health needs.

"We envisage this will be especially helpful for those who face barriers to traditional support such as our rural communities. National also proposes creating a contestable fund to drive innovation in digital mental health services."

The party wants to establish a national mesh register after more than 1000 adverse events relating to mesh have been reported since 2005.