National wanting to stop gang members from holding firearms licences

1 NEWS
The National Party have today put a members bill back into the ballot that would introduce Firearms Prohibition Orders in a bid to ensure community safety from "dangerous gang members". 

The Arms (Firearms Prohibition Orders) Amendment Bill will aim to prohibit gang members from holding a firearms licence and will give Police the right to carry out searches on those with a history of serious crimes.

"Gang members have made it very clear that they will not be participating in the firearm buyback scheme, so it’s important Police have the power to take their guns from them and ensure a safe society," National's police spokesperson Brett Hudson.

He believes the current government is refusing to take action against gangs and is instead hitting "law-abiding firearms owners with more costs and regulations".

He says, "Chris Bishop previously tried to shepherd the Bill through Parliament, but it was voted down at first reading by NZ First, Labour and the Greens".

In April this year Mongrel Mob Waikato branch president Sonny Fatu told NZ Herald they would not be handing their weapons in as they could not "guarantee their own safety".

Earlier in the year Police Minister Stuart Nash said he found it "abhorrent that you could have gang members in the media publicly saying they were going to break the law".

When asked by media in April for a response to gang members who did not plan to hand over their weapons, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said, "yes, you will be handing them back. It's not a matter of cooperation, it's a matter of being obliged to conform with the law of this country, or to be operating illegally".

A tougher licensing system is also part of key proposals unveiled by the Government today.
Source: 1 NEWS
