National wanting to stop gang members from holding firearms licences

The National Party have today put a members bill back into the ballot that would introduce Firearms Prohibition Orders in a bid to ensure community safety from "dangerous gang members".

The Arms (Firearms Prohibition Orders) Amendment Bill will aim to prohibit gang members from holding a firearms licence and will give Police the right to carry out searches on those with a history of serious crimes.

"Gang members have made it very clear that they will not be participating in the firearm buyback scheme, so it’s important Police have the power to take their guns from them and ensure a safe society," National's police spokesperson Brett Hudson.

National Party police spokesperson Brett Hudson Source: rnz.co.nz

He believes the current government is refusing to take action against gangs and is instead hitting "law-abiding firearms owners with more costs and regulations".

He says, "Chris Bishop previously tried to shepherd the Bill through Parliament, but it was voted down at first reading by NZ First, Labour and the Greens".

In April this year Mongrel Mob Waikato branch president Sonny Fatu told NZ Herald they would not be handing their weapons in as they could not "guarantee their own safety".

Earlier in the year Police Minister Stuart Nash said he found it "abhorrent that you could have gang members in the media publicly saying they were going to break the law".