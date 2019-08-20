TODAY |

National 'want to turn the West Coast into a political football' over whitebait - ag minister

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
West Coast
Environment
Conservation

National is trying to "turn the West Coast into a political football" over whitebait, says Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor. 

National's Sarah Dowie has said whitebaiting could be at "risk of being banned if the Minister of Conservation gets her way". 

The Conservation (Indigenous Freshwater Fish) Amendment Bill enables some areas of conservation land to be closed to whitebaiting.

On TVNZ1's Q+A, West-Coast Tasman MP Mr O'Connor said the bill does not ban whitebaiting, but instead places some protection for indigenous species under threat. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Whitebait are being wiped out and it's the fault of people like me, or is it? Sunday's Matt Chisholm finds out. Source: Sunday

"It is about a legitimate move forward to offer some protection for indigenous species," he said. 

"The idea that we could carry on without any change into the future and protect the fisheries is completely naïve... Most of the West Coast whitebaiters understand that something needs to change."

Mr O'Connor said the proposed law would offer flexibility to manage, "should the fishery get near to collapse, to close a river for a season".

"It is a cultural icon for many parts of New Zealand, not just the West Coast. But we do need to do something to better protect them, not just for us, but actually for future generations."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor with some blunt messages for Fonterra, on August 19. Source: Q+A

Q+A is on TVNZ1 on Mondays at 9.30pm, and the episode is then available on TVNZ OnDemand and as a podcast in all the usual places.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Damien O’Connor said the Government is not looking to ban whitebait, but said people understand “something needs to change”. Source: Q+A
More From
New Zealand
Politics
West Coast
Environment
Conservation
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Neighbours 'furious' they weren't told about Napier shopping complex project
2
Often maligned, Williams showed his wares as the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup.
Wallabies star questions criticism levelled at SBW - 'He's given so much for the jersey'
3
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
4
Former Manu Samoa international Seilala Mapusua said things are much more dier for Tier Two nations than World Rugby realises.
'We're getting to boiling point' - Pacific rugby nations fed up with treatment of players and unwinnable financial battles
5
A report was released today indicating New Zealanders pay too much for fuel.
Jacinda Ardern vows to 'not stand by' as petrol report finds Kiwis 'are being fleeced'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:18
The rocket, nicknamed ‘Look Ma, No Hands’, took off just after midnight this morning.

Rocket Lab completes fourth launch of the year from Hawke's Bay
00:18
The Government’s latest offer came days before a meeting to vote on continued strike action.

School principals to reveal today whether they'll accept Government's latest pay offer
00:20
A hui is being held in Hamilton to confirm the purpose and scope.

Māori families 'feel as if they don't rate', hui on Oranga Tamariki inquiry hears
04:45
In this edition of Haydo’s Mailbag we’re also on the case of a shower cleaner that needs a clean shower to be effective.

Chocolate biscuit lover alarmed after discovering less treats for the same price