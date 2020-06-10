National vows 'transformational plan' for restarting economy after Covid-19 crisis

The National Party is looking at ways to allow international students back into the country despite the current border closures, deputy Nikki Kaye says.

At the moment, only New Zealand citizens and permanent residents are allowed into the country, with exemptions granted on a case-by-case basis.

All international arrivals still need to undergo 14 days in a Government-managed isolation facility and are tested for Covid-19.

Ms Kaye told TVNZ1's Breakfast more details will be released in the coming days as part of the party's proposed economic recovery plan after Covid-19, if elected into Government in this year's election.

"I'll be talking about the importance of opening up in a safe way to international students," she says.

"We're very focused as well, obviously where it makes sense, around country bubbles."

Education Minister Chris Hipkins previously told RNZ the Government were considering allowing international students back in the country before the border fully reopens, saying it was working with the sector on an exemption.

"It's quite possible we'll be able to work with international education providers to manage quarantine at the beginning of, say, a year's worth of study so that they can come into New Zealand," he said in May.

When it comes to the rest of the Covid-19 recovery, Ms Kaye says National has "significant infrastructure plans", vowing they're "radically better" than announced by the Labour Government so far.

She pointed to the proposed Job Start package, which would see $10,000 given to businesses for hiring new staff if National gets elected.

When asked how they'd make sure businesses didn't rort the scheme, Ms Kaye said: "What we said is IRD will manage the scheme, we've said it will be audited."

"We're talking about many small businesses in New Zealand, we're a nation of small businesses, so we're targeting those businesses that have under 10 people."

Despite the lack of details, Ms Kaye promises the party has a "transformational plan".

"I think what we're really clear about is that New Zealanders have worked really hard to get to this point, so whatever we do to open up the economy needs to be done in a very safe way," she says.