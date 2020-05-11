National votes against Govt's latest legislation to enforce restrictions at Level 2

New legislation allowing the Government to enforce restrictions under Alert Level Two is being opposed by National.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Covid-19 Public Health Response Bill passed its first and second reading at Parliament late last night but not without some fightback from the opposition.

National voted against the Bill at the first and second readings as did independent MP Jami-Lee Ross but it managed to pass with support from Labour, NZ First, the Greens and the Act Party.

The bill would allow the Government to police rules on social distancing and restrictions on gatherings at Level 2.

While Simon Bridges fully supports opening up to Level 2, he says National is concerned about the length of time it would apply and more trust should be put in the public.

“There can be sports games with physical contact and yet at one of the most tragic defining points of life, a funeral, direct family members cannot attend them,” Mr Bridges said.

"That's not just not kind - it's inhumane. We can do better than that."

National MP Judith Collins followed up her party leader’s words by saying the Government is "rushing".

"The Government is rushing through legislation to give itself powers to put in place what it says is needed for Level 2 response to COVID -19," she posted on Facebook yesterday.

"Enforcement Officers - whoever they are- will have powers to enter premises and close down enterprises. Police will have the power to enter your home without a warrant. This is madness!

"The National Party must support the rule of law and not stand by and support the latest political decree."

The pushback means the bill may not be enacted until right before its Wednesday deadline when New Zealand transitions to Level 2 at 11:59pm.

However, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern defended the Bill, saying a pandemic was not the time for politics.

"There is no assertion here from the Government to do anything other than try and be open around pieces of legislation that we have to work at great pace on," she said yesterday.

"There is no politics in a pandemic response, but there is an issue around timing."