National unveils energy policy that is 'better for the environment'

National wants to reverse the Government's ban on oil and gas exploration.

Source: Breakfast

National's energy policy also sets out the party's plan to back "responsible" mining and to investigate new technologies, like carbon capture and storage, to transition to a net-zero emissions economy.

The party's energy and resources spokesperson Jonathan Young says National's pragmatic plan is better for the environment and will lower power bills.

Young says National will ensure energy is affordable and the country is less-dependent on coal.

"Labour's decision to shut the door on future oil and gas exploration has been estimated to cost the New Zealand economy $30 billion and 3000 jobs in Taranaki alone," Young said.

"Over the past two years we have witnessed a steady increase in energy prices and increased consumption of imported coal as a result of Labour's ill-thought-out oil and gas ban."

Young said National supported responsible mining that made a positive contribution to the economy and the environment.

"National will deliver pragmatic energy policy that is better for the environment and consumers' bank balances."

National is also promising to support a case-by-case assessment for mining proposals on lower quality conservation land that provided a "net-conservation benefit".