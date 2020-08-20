TODAY |

National to unveil new border policy today, after condemning Government's latest move

Source:  1 NEWS

The National Party is set to release its new border policy today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes after the Opposition Party criticised the Government’s new team to bolster border testing. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after the party criticised the Government's new team to bolster the Ministry of Health's border testing as “another working group”.

The small group will be co-chaired by Helen Clark's former chief-of-staff Heather Simpson and NZTA chair Sir Brian Roche.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the group will help increase testing rates.

“Health, as I’ve said, are leading the charge on our resurgence plan,” Ms Ardern said.

“I don’t think we should leave it to them alone to implement testing and surveillance testing that’s across such a range of agencies without having extra support to do it."

NZ First has also come out with a new policy, promising a border protection force if elected.

“We are calling for a single agency to be created with a clear-eyed focus on border control,” NZ First leader Winston Peters said.

“A new Border Protection Force reporting to one senior Cabinet minister, who in turn reports to the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

“Clear lines of accountability will be drawn-up, speed of response will be measured, and most importantly accountability measures established.”

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'We’re going to buy a bach, a boat and a campervan' - Tauranga couple's plan after shock Lotto win
2
Australia secures 25 million vaccines in development for Covid-19
3
Early stages of Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown ruled unlawful by High Court
4
Track pants in vogue as demand for at-home comfort fashion soars for Kiwi designer
5
Kiwis nominate ‘team of five million’, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Dr Siouxsie Wiles for 2021 NZer of the Year
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Global baby boom ahead as Covid-19 kept millions of women from care

Iran surpasses 20,000 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus
00:32

Webb says nurse could have passed on Covid-19 to Rydges maintenance worker
03:53

Experts assure public Covid-19 transmission via surfaces not common