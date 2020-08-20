National to unveil new border policy today, after condemning Government's latest move

The National Party is set to release its new border policy today.

It comes after the party criticised the Government's new team to bolster the Ministry of Health's border testing as “another working group”.

The small group will be co-chaired by Helen Clark's former chief-of-staff Heather Simpson and NZTA chair Sir Brian Roche.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the group will help increase testing rates.

“Health, as I’ve said, are leading the charge on our resurgence plan,” Ms Ardern said.

“I don’t think we should leave it to them alone to implement testing and surveillance testing that’s across such a range of agencies without having extra support to do it."

NZ First has also come out with a new policy, promising a border protection force if elected.

“We are calling for a single agency to be created with a clear-eyed focus on border control,” NZ First leader Winston Peters said.

“A new Border Protection Force reporting to one senior Cabinet minister, who in turn reports to the Prime Minister and Cabinet.